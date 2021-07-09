Cancel
Veterans borrowing VA loans at a record pace, study shows: Is this mortgage option right for you?

By Erika Giovanetti
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary veterans have access to low-interest home loans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA has said it backed a record-breaking 1.2 million loans in 2020, and a new study suggests it's already on pace to break that record again in 2021. Average consumers and military veterans...

Related
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Does a VA loan make sense in San Diego?

The popular loan program allows borrowers to put little or nothing down for a home purchase. San Diego might have one of the biggest concentrations of military in the nation, but they aren’t settling here as much as some areas. The top places for VA purchase loans in the first...
Virginia StateChicot County News

We owe it to veterans to expand VA mammogram access

Last Congress we made significant progress to expand Department of Veterans (VA) care and services for women with the passage of the landmark Deborah Sampson Act. This was a critical first step that we must continue to build on in order to uphold the promise we made to women who served in our nation’s uniform.
Virginia Statehealio.com

Study shows decline in unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions in VA hospitals

Data from Veterans Health Administration pharmacies showed that outpatient antibiotic prescriptions declined by almost 4% annually from 2011 to 2018, researchers reported at the ECCMID virtual meeting. The researchers said the downward trend may be attributed to antibiotic stewardship programs. “VA clinicians should be congratulated for their efforts in reducing...
Personal FinanceMilitary.com

The VA Loan Closing: What to Expect

It starts out relatively quietly. You decide to get a VA loan to buy a home or you decide it's time to refinance. Either way, your next step is applying for the mortgage. You find a lender, speak with a loan officer and ultimately choose your VA lender and the wheels begin to turn. And turn. And turn. You provide tax returns, bank statements, pay check stubs and sign a seemingly endless stack of VA and lender-required paperwork. You know it will end soon, but do you know how it will end?
Real Estatethebalance.com

What You Need To Know About a VA Cash-Out Refinance Loan

A Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) cash-out refinance allows qualified homeowners to take out a VA-backed home loan to replace an existing mortgage, along with additional cash. This program has some unique features and benefits, as well as major differences from other available cash-out refinancing strategies. Find out how VA...
Real EstateForbes

The New 40-Year Mortgage Modification. And What It Means For You.

Having a mortgage for 40 years might sound like a long time. But when there are nearly 2 million people still in mortgage forbearance since the government began offering Covid-19 relief roughly 15 months ago, it could mean helping millions of people keep their homes. Ginnie Mae recently said it...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

VA expands veteran healthcare options with Humble clinic

The Department of Veterans Affairs opened a new clinic in Humble this summer that give veterans in north Houston easier access to care. The outpatient clinic offers primary care, mental health, and phlebotomy services. According to Public Affairs Officer Maureen Dyman, Humble is one of the fastest growing areas for...
RetailPress-Republican

Did You Know: Marijuana legalization increases crash rates, study shows

More evidence is emerging that crash rates go up when states legalize recreational use and retail sales of marijuana. This should be no surprise. A recent webinar that I attended covered the most recent Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) research showing that crash rates go up in states that legalize recreational use and retail sales of marijuana. The research also indicates that marijuana is adding to the substantial ongoing problem of alcohol impairment due to the combined use of both substances.
Virginia Statesoutheastsun.com

VA should consider HBOT for veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the healthcare-related headlines this past year, and rightfully so. While the world focused its attention on the pandemic, other health crises continued in the shadows. So as we begin to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shine a light on the health crises that have been simmering just beneath the surface. Chief among these is the alarmingly high rate of suicide among U.S. veterans.
Oneida County, WIstarjournalnow.com

VA pension for wartime veterans and surviving spouses

A non-service connected pension is a benefit that provides financial support to wartime veterans with limited income. In order to be eligible, a veteran had to have been discharged from service under other than dishonorable conditions and had to have served 90 days or more on active duty with at least one day during a period of war. Income for this pension is defined as household income from all sources including but not limited to, wages, other pensions, social security, interest, and dividends. Monthly payments are made by the VA to bring total household annual income to an established support level. Following are the annual rates for 2021:
Mclean County, ILPantagraph

Veterans Corner: VA Airborne Hazard Registry

The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research and potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The collection of data through the AHOBPR assists the VA in both looking at medical conditions that may be related to military service, but also to research treatment for the various medical conditions that may be caused by the exposure. Even if a veteran has not experienced any symptoms or illnesses that you believe are related to exposures during military service, your participation in the registry could help VA provide better care to all veterans. You are eligible to participate in the registry if you were deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990 or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, browse the military exposures homepage.

