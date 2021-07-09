Veterans borrowing VA loans at a record pace, study shows: Is this mortgage option right for you?

The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR) was established in 2014 to help put data to work for veterans through research and potential health effects of airborne hazard exposures. The collection of data through the AHOBPR assists the VA in both looking at medical conditions that may be related to military service, but also to research treatment for the various medical conditions that may be caused by the exposure. Even if a veteran has not experienced any symptoms or illnesses that you believe are related to exposures during military service, your participation in the registry could help VA provide better care to all veterans. You are eligible to participate in the registry if you were deployed to the Southwest Asia theater of operations any time after Aug. 2, 1990 or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after Sept. 11, 2001. For more information, browse the military exposures homepage.