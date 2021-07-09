Man finds tell that shows whether Big Ben will pass or hand it off

Last season, including the playoffs, per Sports Info Solutions, only the Chiefs passed from shotgun and pistol formations more than the Steelers, who did so on 712 dropbacks. Pittsburgh quarterbacks, primarily Ben Roethlisberger, completed 460 shotgun/pistol passes on 695 passes for 4,451 yards, 2,279 air yards, a league-leading 38 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and a passer rating of 93.8 — 13th in the NFL. Pittsburgh’s shotgun passing EPA of 30.02 ranked 12th in the league; their Positive Play Rate of 47.7% ranked 23rd. As a running team out of shotgun or pistol, the Steelers had 215 attempts for 952 yards and four touchdowns; hardly a high rate (they didn’t run the ball a lot anyway last season), but decent enough. But only the Bengals had a worse shotgun running EPA than Pittsburgh’s -23.82, and no team had a worse Positive Play Rate in those instances than Pittsburgh’s 37.7%.
