Officials address person shot by CPD during standoff
Officials provide an update after a person was shot by police during a standoff Friday morning in West Garfield Park.www.fox32chicago.com
Officials provide an update after a person was shot by police during a standoff Friday morning in West Garfield Park.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0