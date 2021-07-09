Officials address person shot by CPD during standoff

CHICAGO -- Forty people were shot, 11 fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago over the weekend. A man was killed and another wounded Friday evening in a home in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The shooting occurred around 5:20 p.m. in the 11800-block of South State Street, Chicago police said. Shawn Young, 47, was shot in the head, buttocks and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other man, 34, was struck in the hand and shoulder. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.