Face it, the Twins are a disaster — so consider these options for summer baseball

By Pat Borzi
MinnPost
 8 days ago
Let’s start with the brutal truth: This year’s Twins team is unquestionably one of the worst since the franchise moved to Minnesota 50 years ago. They can’t hold a lead, they strike out too much, and their most exciting player can’t stay healthy. Target Field returned to full capacity this week, but there’s no compelling reason to go see a team that’s been out of the American League playoff race since Flag Day. Save your money until 2022.

