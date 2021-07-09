Face it, the Twins are a disaster — so consider these options for summer baseball
Let’s start with the brutal truth: This year’s Twins team is unquestionably one of the worst since the franchise moved to Minnesota 50 years ago. They can’t hold a lead, they strike out too much, and their most exciting player can’t stay healthy. Target Field returned to full capacity this week, but there’s no compelling reason to go see a team that’s been out of the American League playoff race since Flag Day. Save your money until 2022.www.minnpost.com
