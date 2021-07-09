Face it, the Twins are a disaster — so consider these options for summer baseball

Is there a bigger tease in baseball than Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, an All-Star-caliber talent who, for the life of him, cannot stay healthy? The former second overall pick, for all his athletic gifts, has never quite put it altogether for Minnesota, compiling a frustrating .247/.298/.453 batting line with 61 homers, 191 RBI and 67 steals since debuting in 2015. It looked like Buxton’s long-awaited breakout was finally upon us when the 27-year-old cruised to a .426 average with eight homers in April, garnering Player of the Month honors for the first time in his MLB career. Unfortunately, the 2017 Gold Glove recipient has barely seen the field since then, appearing in just nine games since May 1st while battling a variety of injuries.