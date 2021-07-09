Health officials encourage parents to get preteens and teens up to date on immunizations

County health officials have enlisted the help of middle and high schoolers in their efforts to vaccinate more of the county’s population. Several students were part of a weekly media briefing Wednesday with County Executive Marc Elrich and County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, along with other health officials. The students recently completed videos as part of a contest, in which the objective was to convince fellow county residents who haven’t gotten a shot yet to do so, to protect anyone who is not vaccinated.