Health officials encourage parents to get preteens and teens up to date on immunizations

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed July Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month to highlight the importance of immunizations for North Carolina’s preteens and teens. As teachers, parents and students are preparing for the start of the 2021-22 school year, public health officials remind parents and guardians to ensure their teens and preteens are current on all their vaccinations and encourage health care providers to take steps to ensure their young patients are up to date.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
State
North Carolina State
#On Children#Child Health#Immunization#Raleigh#Faafp#Tdap#State Health#Ncdhhs#Faap#The Nc Pediatric Society#Cdc#North Carolina Dashboard#Medicaid
