DraftKings’ New MLB Deal Includes Live Games Alongside Odds

By Eben Novy-Williams
Posted by 
Sportico
 8 days ago
DraftKings is expanding its relationship with Major League Baseball, signing a multi-year deal that will allow bettors to watch select games live in the DraftKings app. The two sides are also planning to collaborate on future betting-themed broadcasts that will be integrated into MLB.tv. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
