Palmer Amaranth Confirmed in Our Area!

It is amazing what a few inches of rain can do when you are in a severe drought. I would drive out to the farm from Faribault and the corn and soybeans all looked about the same. The corn leaves were all curled up and even the soybeans leaves were turned downward to conserve moisture. It was almost like you did not even want to look at the crops because they were so moisture-stressed 8 days ago. They were not dead yet and there was rain in the forecast so there was hope.