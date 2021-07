The upcoming free-agent class lacks the type of top-end talent teams like the Dallas Mavericks were banking on heading into this offseason. Players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday signed long-term extensions. Victor Oladipo suffered an injury that could potentially cost him his career. Star veterans like Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn ACL, and Chris Paul appear unlikely to leave their current teams. Even younger players like Lonzo Ball and John Collins enter this offseason as Restricted Free Agents and their actual availability is unknown. What we do know is that the Mavericks have several glaring needs on the roster and limited resources with which to address them.