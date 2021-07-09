Cancel
Black-Woman Owned Ego Tequila Expands To Texas

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgo Tequila Blanco and Reposado are available in Texas. Founder Rikki Kelly, now 26, started the project at the age of 24, changing the game as a young Black woman in an industry dominated by white men and celebrity vanity brands. Kelly is the first Black woman tequila founder in the state, and the 3rd in the country. Sourced from the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, Ego Tequila is produced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, made with natural volcanic spring water, and distilled in alembic stills. On top of its smooth and crisp finish, Ego Tequila has a delicate profile with hints of citrus and white flowers – achieved by using both highland and lowland agave. The lowland’s mineral rich, volcanic soil creates earthy and spicy notes. The sugar-rich agaves of the highland region are more delicate in profile, producing notes of citrus and white flowers. Together these flavors create a distinctly exquisite flavor profile.

