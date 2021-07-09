Vote in Upcoming Jemez Co-op Election

To piggyback on Stanley Crawford‘s guest commentary, “Affect Global Warming, Run for the Co-op Board,” I’ll argue from the fiscal point of view. Your neighbor to the east, Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, took a huge risk five years ago and borrowed $37 million from Guzman Energy. This was to buy out their Tri-State Generation and Transmission contract. The savings in buying electrical power from Guzman of two cents or more a kilowatt hour less, has allowed Kit Carson to pay down that $37 million loan, with only one more year to go. That’s $37 million paid off in six years or over a $6 million savings a year that Kit Carson‘s co-op members will enjoy in the future.