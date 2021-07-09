Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Blind Dog And His Support Cat Adopted Into New Family Together

By Marie Rossiter
Posted by 
Simplemost
Simplemost
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AUOr_0asIWYcT00

The relationship between cats and dogs doesn’t have the best track record. “Fighting like cats and dogs” didn’t become a popular saying without a good reason. But sometimes, these cuddly pets come together in unexpected and delightful ways to become best friends.

Enter Spike the dog and Max the cat. This pair became the talk of social media when the Saving Grace Animal Society in Alberta, Canada, shared their heartwarming friendship and a call for them to be adopted together.

Amanda McClughan of the Saving Grace Animal Society explained to the CBC how the pair lived together outside before arriving at the shelter. As a result, the furry friendship “likely started from providing warmth for each other against the elements.”

The Edmonton Journal reported someone in the community called the shelter out of concern for the animals during a cold snap. When a team arrived at the home, members were moved by what they saw. They discovered the two animals together, but it also appeared that the dog had vision problems.

“We basically sent a team out and when they pulled up to the house, Max and Spike were in a little dog igloo outside curled up together,” McClughan told the Edmonton Journal. “We ended up talking with the owners and they agreed that it would be best for us to take them in, get them the vet care that they needed, and then find them a home more suitable to having a blind dog.”

The owners surrendered the pets, and once the rescue team got the animals back to the shelter, staff veterinarians realized Spike had severe cataracts. To relieve Spike’s pain, doctors removed both of his eyes. Max was in the shelter’s cat room in the meantime, but the staff could tell when they spent time together that Spike was seeking out his feline friend.

Once he healed from the surgery, the shelter team knew they had to find a forever home for the pair. That’s when Saving Grace Animal Society put out the call on Facebook to keep this lovable duo together.

“These two have gone through some big changes in life recently,” the post said, “and they are really just looking for a patient home to take them in and love them.”

Comments flooded in on Facebook, and less than two weeks after the original adoption post, someone came to bring Spike and Max to their forever home. The shelter posted the happy update along with a photo of the pair’s new mama.

We wish Max, Spike and their new mom a long, happy and healthy life together!

Comments / 0

Simplemost

Simplemost

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Dog#Animals#Cbc#The Edmonton Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Correcting a cat’s love bites

Dear Cathy: I have two tuxedo cat brothers who I adopted at 3 months old. They are now a year old. Both are adorable, loving, and are basically “good” boys (with the occasional cat antics). However, one of them, Petey, has gradually started to give me love “bites” (no broken skin) on my feet when I get out of bed in the morning and when I’m getting their food ready. This started a few months ago on occasion, but now it is a routine thing. Each time it happens, I tell him “no” and push him away. This doesn’t seem to be working. Any suggestions?
PetsPosted by
NBC News

Meet the 'tongueless wonder dog' in need of a forever home

A lovable dog named Heart needs someone special to open their heart and home to him. In April, passersby noticed a pit bull mix stumbling down a street in Philadelphia. The dog was bleeding from his mouth and neck and seemed disoriented. So the good Samaritans brought him to ACCT Philly, the city’s only open-intake shelter.
Petskadn.com

IPAC Dogs in Danger of Euthanization, Adoptors Needed

The IPAC shelter has NO empty dog OR cat kennels. At this time, all animals are in danger or euthanization. There is an urgent need for rescues and adopters to step up and help save some lives!. All animals can be seen at petango.com/IPAC. If you are interested in adopting,...
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Neglected Cow Melts Into Her Rescuer’s Arms

There’s nothing love can’t heal — watch this cow take her first steps on her own ❤️. For updates on Hanuman and all the other rescues at Santuário Vale da Rainha, check them out on Instagram:. https://thedo.do/valedarainha and Facebook: http://thedo.do/SantuarioValeDaRainha. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
PetsPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Your Dog Hates This- And I Have Been Guilty of Doing It- Are You?

If you have a pet, you probably love them like they are part of the family. And when that's the case, we all will, from time to time, treat them like a person. Dressing them up in costumes at Halloween, put sweaters on them in the winter, and doing some other things that you probably didn't even realize were things that dogs really don't like.
PetsOne Green Planet

Dog Comforts His Human Dad in the Sweetest Way Possible (VIDEO)

When you care for an animal, you view them as another member of the family, not just as a pet. This is especially true for dogs, our best friends, who just fit the bill as perfect, loyal companions. They’re such good friends that they’ll even console their human parents in times of need.
Petscoachellavalleyweekly.com

FRANKIE’S MESSAGE, DON’R ADOPT A PET ONLINE!

This precious Shih Tzu spent the first three years of his life suffering in a small cage inside a garage in the sweltering high desert heat. Other dogs were caged above, below, and next to him. Frankie was part of an illegal large scale “backyard breeding” operation also known as a “puppy mill” where dogs are bred indiscriminately, confined to small cramped spaces, frequently mistreated, and often experience untreated illnesses and death. The facility was raided and Frankie was rescued by Loving All Animals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy