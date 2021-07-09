Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Report July 7-8, 2021

Alexandrew Thurman, Calinga, Ca, was traveling westbound, in the right lane, on I80 near the 113 mile marker, he lost control of his car. He swerved in front of Tiffany Schriner, Earlham, causing her to run into the back of Mr. Thurman’s vehicle. Damage was estimated at $3000 to each vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Ms. Schriner was checked out by EMS for shoulder pain, but not transported.