Louisiana State

Ohio State lands commitment from Louisiana scoring guard Cedric Russell

Columbus Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA search for a bigger stage and greater exposure during his final season of college basketball has led Cedric Russell to Ohio State. After entering the transfer portal on June 30, the prolific scoring guard from Louisiana committed to the Buckeyes Friday morning after a whirlwind recruitment that included four other finalists in Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s. After leading the Ragin’ Cajuns with 17.2 points per game last season and earning first-team all-conference honors in the Sun Belt, he will add some scoring punch and experience to an Ohio State backcourt that lost its two primary contributors from last season.

www.dispatch.com

