WE CAME AS ROMANS has shared the official music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom". With sharp synths and riffs that could chip that paint off the wall, "Darkbloom" represents the next chapter for WE CAME AS ROMANS. In fall 2019, the band shared two new tracks: "From The First Note" and "Carry The Weight". These songs marked the first material the band released after singer Kyle Pavone's tragic passing in August 2018.