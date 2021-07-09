Cancel
Perry, IA

Perry Police Department Report July 8-9, 2021

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8: ACCIDENT: Vehicle 1 white 1998 Toyota van registered to Martina Grijalva Corado and Candido Grijalva, 1620 Warford, Perry, driven by Candido Grijalva. Vehicle 2 White 2010 Toyota Corolla registered to and driven by Matthew Lee Fish, 1624 Evelyn, Perry. Driver of vehicle one pulled into the parking lot at 526 1st Ave. He thought he placed his vehicle in park but he did not. As he stepped out of the vehicle and walked into a store the vehicle started to roll backwards and slightly south. Rolled backwards and bumped into vehicle 2. Minor damages to both vehicle bumpers.

