Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Floyd, Paulding, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Floyd; Paulding; Polk SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR POLK...SOUTHWESTERN BARTOW NORTHWESTERN PAULDING AND SOUTHERN FLOYD COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 221 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Coosa to near Euharlee...and moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Rome, Cedartown, Rockmart, Euharlee, Aragon, Cave Spring, Braswell, Taylorsville, Fish Creek, Etna, Lindale, Antioch, Van Wert, Seney and Stilesboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH