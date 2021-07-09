Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Joshua Jackson Explains How Fatherhood Has Affected His Career: It’s ‘a Whole New World’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Forever changed! Becoming a parent has shifted Joshua Jackson’s acting perspective.

“A whole new world of things has just opened up to me in experiencing fatherhood and this magical, joyful, chaotic, stressful anxiety-inducing love that you did not know you had the capacity for,” the actor, 43, who shares a 14-month-old daughter with Jodie Turner-Smith, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, July 8, while promoting his new series, Dr. Death. “It just expands every single day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydxjo_0asIVyPS00
Joshua Jackson AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The Canada native noted that “an actor’s life informs everything they do … and the choices” that they make.

Us broke the news in December 2019 that Turner-Smith, 34, was pregnant with their first child. The actress gave birth in April 2020, so Jackson started filming Dr. Death at the perfect time. The show originally cast Jamie Dornan as the lead role, but when the show was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 50 Shades of Grey actor, 39, had to exit.

“Frankly, if it had been six months earlier, I wouldn’t have taken the job because Jodie was still pregnant and I really wanted to obviously be there for all of that,” he explained to Us on Thursday. “This job was, like, cosmically the right job because it came at exactly the moment where it worked for me and I felt like I had the emotional bandwidth.”

The Little Fires Everywhere star gushed about his support system at home, saying he had a “beautiful wife [and] beautiful baby” to return to amid the “heavy” project. “My life is very warm and supportive,” the new dad said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVSdY_0asIVyPS00
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson David Fisher/BAFTA/Shutterstock

The couple wed in December 2019 and are “already talking about” conceiving baby No. 2, a source exclusively told Us in April.

“Their love for each other is deeply rooted and having a child together just brought them closer in ways they didn’t even know existed,” the insider said at the time. “They couldn’t be more grateful. It’s nice to see Joshua as a doting father, and Jodie is a very hands-on mother. … [She] thinks pregnancy is such a beautiful thing.”

The Queen & Slim star felt “lucky and privileged” to have Jackson by her side the first time around, she told British Vogue in July 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gitPA_0asIVyPS00
Joshua Jackson

“Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support,” the England native explained to the magazine at the time. “Both of us were determined to create something for ourselves. He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#A Whole New World#British Vogue#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationship AdviceEssence

Exclusive: Dr. Contessa Metcalfe On The State Of Her Marriage

"Transparency is freedom," says the Married to Medicine star who spoke exclusively with ESSENCE about where things stand with her husband after filing for separation. At the epicenter of the dramatic eighth season of “Married To Medicine” was Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s marriage. Suspected infidelity, among other things, threatened the foundation of her union with fellow physician Dr. Scott Metcalfe. While the unraveling may have been news to viewers who tuned in the last couple of seasons, Contessa says that her marriage has been plagued with issues for years. “This year is the first year that they’ve shown it, but this has been going on in our relationship for a long time,” the Navy veteran tells ESSENCE.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Says Marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith Has Changed Him in "Every Single Possible Way"

Joshua Jackson is reportedly a very happy family man thanks to his marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith. Ahead of the release of his new show, Dr. Death, the Canadian actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published yesterday about his time on the project, as well as juggling family life with his wife. Among his warm sentiments surrounding his nearly two-year partnership with the actress, he shared that taking on the new roles of father and husband has changed his life for the better in "every single possible way."
TV & VideosPopculture

Joshua Jackson Speaks out on 'Dawson's Creek' Revival Hopes

Dawson's Creek fans who had hopes for a revival might be disappointed by what series star Joshua Jackson had to say about the possibility, which he recently discussed in an interview with Variety. Acknowledging that a reboot of the show with a new young cast may work, the actor, who starred as Pacey Witters on the hit teen drama, wasn't too keen on revisiting the original characters, including Katie Holmes' Joey Potter, in their middle age.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jodie Turner-Smith Supports Husband Josh Jackson By Wearing Epic T-Shirt Of His ‘Dawson’s Character

‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum Joshua Jackson’s biggest fan is his very own wife! Jodie Turner-Smith proudly stepped out while rocking a tee with her hubby’s face on it. Joshua Jackson, 43, and Jodie Turner-Smith, 34, are serious couple goals! The pair are so supportive of each other, which Jodie recently proved when she rocked a cropped tee with her husband’s face on it. She took to her Instagram Story on July 15 to share a selfie while wearing the T-shirt, which featured a shot of Josh from his days on the popular teen drama series Dawson’s Creek. “Bestie did you stream #DrDeath yet,” she captioned the photo of herself poking her tongue out, promoting her husband’s newest project.
Movieswmleader.com

Joshua Jackson on his ‘evil’ role in ‘Dr. Death’

Joshua Jackson stars as Christopher Duntsch in Peacock’s true-crime drama “Dr. Death,” which chronicles the case of the ex-Texas neurosurgeon who earned his nickname by maiming dozens of patients — and killing two of them. “The first and hardest thing for me to do was to take my judgement about...
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut With Dad Danny Moder

Father-daughter date night! Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, attended the Thursday, July 15, Flag Day premiere with her dad, Danny Moder. The teenager rocked a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes while posing for pictures on the red carpet. She accessorized with a necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail. Moder, 52, wore a black suit for his daughter’s red carpet debut.

Comments / 0

Community Policy