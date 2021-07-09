Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 PM MDT At 1222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm 17 miles northwest of Wolf Creek, or 32 miles west of Cascade, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 220 and 239. Highway 200 between mile markers 80 and 105. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 17.