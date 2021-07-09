Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Mexico GOP seeks legal intervention on $1.75B budget row

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VKwC5_0asIUttC00
FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. Republican lawmakers in New Mexico sent a letter Thursday, July 8, 2021, asking the state Attorney General Hector Balderas to rule on a $1.75 billion spending dispute they have with Lujan Grisham. Lujan Grisham says her administration must distribute the money because of the way Congress passed the pandemic relief bill. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico are asking the state attorney general to weigh in on a spending dispute over $1.75 billion in federal pandemic relief aid.

GOP leadership in a letter sent Thursday asked New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, to issue a legal opinion declaring the funds must be allocated by the Legislature to protect the body’s fiscal authority.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration must distribute the money because of the way Congress passed the pandemic relief bill.

The Legislature allocated money earlier this year, but Lujan Grisham used her veto power to effectively bring the money under discretionary control by her office.

Republican lawmakers took issue. They, along with one vocal Democratic senator, signed a petition that called for an extraordinary legislative session to be convened to override the governor’s veto and bring the funds back under the Legislature’s control. Democratic majorities in the House and Senate did not sign on.

“Standing on principle isn’t always popular,” Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque Democrat, said on Twitter in response to a news article. “Was easy for my Dem colleagues to challenge (the) power of (former Republican Gov. Susana) Martinez. Such a fair weather commitment to the law.”

Democrats sued Martinez in 2017 over her use of veto power.

___

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

508K+
Followers
278K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Gop#Ap#Republican#Democratic#House#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Santa Fe, NMDeming Headlight

GOP asks New Mexico AG opinion in $1.75 billion spending row

SANTA FE – Republican lawmakers in New Mexico are asking the state attorney general to weigh in on a spending dispute over $1.75 billion in federal pandemic relief aid. GOP leadership in a letter sent Thursday asked New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, to issue a legal opinion declaring that the funds must be allocated by the Legislature to protect the body’s fiscal authority.
PoliticsKOAT 7

The race is on for governor of New Mexico

The election for governor of New Mexico isn't until next year, but there are already plenty of candidates, and many are busy raising cash. On Wednesday, state lawmaker Rebecca Dow announced she is the latest Republican to throw her hat into the ring. Dow, who represents Southwest New Mexico, said...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

With field of relative unknowns, how far can GOP go in race to lead New Mexico?

"Nope. Never heard of him." "Nope. Never heard of him." "Nope. Never heard of her." OK, so maybe the source is a little biased. But what else would you expect Block, a Sandoval County commissioner with a mischievous sense of humor, to say about himself and his Republican competitors who are seeking the GOP nomination for governor of New Mexico in next year's election?
Electionsladailypost.com

GOP Rebecca Dow Launches Run For New Mexico Governor

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES – Republican state representative Rebecca Dow has launched her campaign to unseat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a video “that praises the character and grit of the people of New Mexico while contrasting the state’s failed leadership and government policies”. Dow’s launch video addresses some “hard truths”...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico GOP lawmakers call for extraordinary session

Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives followed through with drafting a petition seeking an extraordinary session to give lawmakers more say in how $1.75 billion in COVID-19 relief funds should be spent. At issue is which branch of government — legislative or executive — has the authority to...
Louisiana Statelouisianarecord.com

Louisiana GOP pushing for veto-override session

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed 28 bills from this year's legislative session. | Louisiana Governor's Office. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has now acted on all the legislation that reached his desk this year, but his vetoes of 28 bills are pushing Republicans to consider a veto-override session in the coming weeks.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Democratic Lawmakers Blast Federal Judge's Ruling That Says DACA Is Unlawful

Democratic lawmakers responded with frustration after a federal judge in Texas ruled that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegal. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen, who was appointed by former GOP President George W. Bush, released a 77-page ruling on Friday, arguing that the DACA program is unlawful—banning new applicants. Democrats and President Joe Biden quickly responded, criticizing the ruling and arguing that legislation was necessary to bring an end to the uncertainty enforced upon immigrants who have benefited from DACA.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

House Democrats outraising Republicans in midterm races

House Democrats have opened a yawning fundraising advantage over their Republican opponents in 2022 midterm races. Dem incumbents currently being targeted by the GOP have on average close to $2 million in the bank, while Republican incumbents facing challenges from Democrats have just $750,000, according to a new analysis by Roll Call.
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON — Three Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 from Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. They're among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill. Most members are staying in the same hotel.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Republican lawmakers aren't with the public on marijuana

(CNN) — Senate Democrats are making one of the largest pushes to date for decriminalizing marijuana on the federal level. The bill is likely to fail because of Republican opposition. And while the Democrats' proposed legislation has a number of different components, objections to decriminalizing (let alone legalizing) marijuana fly...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

House Republicans to offer new National Guard supplemental bill

Two senior House Republican appropriators plan to file legislation Friday that would pay back the National Guard the nearly half-billion dollars it cost to help defend the Capitol earlier this year, a senior aide said. The bill’s authors are Steve Womack of Arkansas, who is a retired National Guard colonel,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Late census numbers compress redistricting panel’s schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing state lawmakers’ district lines based on census data heard Tuesday how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated. Comprehensive census numbers might not reach the state’s Legislative Reapportionment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy