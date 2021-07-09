Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Patriot Rail envisions growth, additional investment in its short line network

By Will Brown
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacksonville's Patriot Rail & Ports will focus on its rail division following the July 1 sale of Patriot Port Holdings LLC.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
782
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Patriot Rail Ports#Patriot Port Holdings Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Patriot Growth Insurance Services Raises Additional Capital to Support Continued Growth

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC this week announced that it has closed on a new round of financing in support of its aggressive organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy. The additional capital represents another significant expansion of Patriot’s existing debt facility; this raise was co-led by existing lenders Antares and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. Barings LLC serves as Administrative Agent on the facility.
EconomySFGate

Midco will invest $500 million to expand fiber network

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Midwestern network and technology services provider says it plans to invest $200 million to upgrade and expand its fiber network in North Dakota. Midco said it's part of a larger $500 million investment to its network in the upper Midwest that will benefit telehealth, education, government operations and remote working.
Trafficphocuswire.com

Transreport secures additional government funding for accessible rail app

Transreport, a passenger assistance app for rail, has landed additional funding from the U.K’s Department for Transport (DfT). The company has been awarded £410,000 as part of the First Of A Kind initiative (FOAK) to make railways cleaner, greener and to boost the customer experience. Transreport shares the £9 million...
New Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Amtrak announces $7.3 billion investment in future rail upgrades

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Amtrak is looking toward a massive upgrade to rail travel with new trains becoming more comfortable, efficient, and eco-friendly. The company announced Wednesday that they and California-based Siemens Mobility Inc. will create a new fleet of up to 83 multi-powered modern trains. The trains will service...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Uber Freight rolls out LTL offering, leverages BlueGrace network

Uber Freight announced Thursday it has expanded into less-than-truckload freight. “Our vision is to become a one-stop shop for freight,” Michael Bailey, product manager for Uber Freight (NYSE:UBER), told FreightWaves. “Shippers can come to us for any type of goods, in any form, at any time with instant pricing and full transparency.”
Fargo, NDJamestown Sun

Midco to upgrade its fiber network with $200M investment in North Dakota

Initially, $100 million will be invested in the communities of Bismarck, Fargo and Dickinson, according to company President Pat McAdaragh. But eventually that number will tick up to around $200 million as more communities, such as Grand Forks, receive network infrastructure upgrades. “Our goal is to get as much done...
Food & Drinksbloomberglaw.com

Kraft Will Pay $16 Million, Change Label on Maxwell House Coffee

Kraft Heinz Foods Co. got final approval from a federal court in Florida of a $16 million settlement that resolves a nationwide class action claiming Maxwell House and Yuban ground coffee containers overstate how many cups they will produce. Kimberly E. Ferron sued in 2020, claiming. Kraft. deceptively and unlawfully...
Newark, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

(Video) $117 billion rail plan for Northeast Corridor unveiled

The Northeast Corridor Commission released Connect NEC 2035 – a 15-year, $117 billion plan to upgrade the region’s rail system, cut travel times, and assist innovation centers like the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus. The corridor has a long backlog of projects, thanks to century-old bridges and tunnels and bottlenecks...
Trafficglobalconstructionreview.com

Deutsche Bahn signs $1.1bn deal to build Congolese rail line

A Congolese mining company has signed a $1.1bn deal with German rail operator Deutsche Bahn and a South African investment company to build a railway between the Atlantic port of Pointe-Noire and the Mayoko iron ore mine. Iron ore mining company Sapro Group concluded the deal with Thelo DB, a...
Bloomington, INInside Indiana Business

IU Angel Network Invests in Esports Startup

BLOOMINGTON - The IU Angel Network says it is backing a Bloomington-based company that produces health and wellness products for esports players who often struggle with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and tennis elbow. The network is investing $460,000 in SummaForte, which focuses on performance and injury recovery of professional gamers. The...
Trafficroadsbridges.com

MTI Researchers assess supplementing public transit access with micro-transit shuttles

Researchers with the Mineta Transportation Institute (MTI) this week released a report hypothesizing that more wide-ranging, affordable, on-demand micro-transit services should be studied as a way to build up public transit ridership. For this study, micro-transit refers specifically to the use of van-sized vehicles to cost-effectively reach more residential neighborhoods...
Technologyuasweekly.com

UAVOS Demonstrates its Customer UVH-500 Cargo Drone

UAVOS recently completed a series of flight demonstrations of its converted UVH-500 unmanned helicopter for a customer. The UVH-500 UAV demonstrated efficient performance of repetitive heavy-lift operations dropping cargo of 100 kg (220 lbs) at specified locations and the ability to operate day and night in adverse weather conditions. The UVH-500 UAV is supposed to be operated for delivery goods in remote areas once testing is complete.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

Summer Travel Provides Boost to Airline Passenger Recovery

BISMARCK, N.D. (ND Aeronautics Commission) – North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 81,499 airline passenger boardings during the month of June. This month experienced the highest level of passenger traffic that the state has seen since the Covid-19 pandemic began and continues the monthly positive trend...
West Valley, NYspringvillejournal.com

West Valley resumes waste shipments by train following upgrades to rail line

The Department of Energy and its cleanup contractor at the West Valley Demonstration Project has resumed the use of a rail line to ship waste offsite this month. “The resumption of rail shipments signals a new beginning for the WVDP and will bring many benefits to the future cleanup of the site,” WVDP Director Bryan Bower said. “This work today will help accelerate decommissioning and remediation activities in the very near future.”
EconomyStreetInsider.com

General Motors (GM) Announces New Fleet Charging Service Designed to Accelerate the Adoption of Fleet Electrification

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors (NYSE: GM) and BrightDrop, a new business created and wholly owned by GM that is reimagining commercial delivery and logistics for an all-electric future, today announced the Ultium Charge 360 fleet charging service, a comprehensive approach designed to help make the switch to electric seamless for fleet customers by connecting them with services, features and resources.

Comments / 0

Community Policy