Patriot Rail envisions growth, additional investment in its short line network
Jacksonville's Patriot Rail & Ports will focus on its rail division following the July 1 sale of Patriot Port Holdings LLC.www.bizjournals.com
Jacksonville's Patriot Rail & Ports will focus on its rail division following the July 1 sale of Patriot Port Holdings LLC.www.bizjournals.com
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
Comments / 0