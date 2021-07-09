Headlight Tweaks Help 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Earn Top Crash-Test Results
BMW’s smallest and least-expensive 4-door is a Top Safety Pick in certain configurations, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). BMW updated the extra-cost curve-adaptive LED headlights on the 2-Series Gran Coupe halfway through the 2021 model year. Cars fitted with the improved LED lights earned the Top Safety Pick award, but there are some caveats you may want to note if you’re in the market for BMW’s $36,600 sedan. Any 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models built before December 2020 and those not equipped with the optional Premium Package delivered inferior curve illumination in IIHS testing, which means they are not Top Safety Picks.www.autotrader.com
