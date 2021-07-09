Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Headlight Tweaks Help 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Earn Top Crash-Test Results

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 9 days ago

BMW’s smallest and least-expensive 4-door is a Top Safety Pick in certain configurations, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). BMW updated the extra-cost curve-adaptive LED headlights on the 2-Series Gran Coupe halfway through the 2021 model year. Cars fitted with the improved LED lights earned the Top Safety Pick award, but there are some caveats you may want to note if you’re in the market for BMW’s $36,600 sedan. Any 2021 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe models built before December 2020 and those not equipped with the optional Premium Package delivered inferior curve illumination in IIHS testing, which means they are not Top Safety Picks.

www.autotrader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 2 Series#Headlights#Gran#Vehicles#Iihs#Premium Package#Top Safety Picks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

BMW 2-Series Coupe Gains Size, Loses the Stick

Once again, the #savethemanuals crowd weeps. And with good reason — the BMW 2-Series, which I remember being quite wonderful to drive the last time I piloted one (it’s been a few years) — will be going automatic only. That’s not the only change. It’s longer, lower, wider, and the...
CarsAutoweek.com

BMW’s 2nd-Gen 2 Series Coupe Is Bigger and Looks More Agressive

BMW has unveiled its new-for-2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The 2nd generation 2 Series comes in two flavors for now: Arriving first are the 255 hp 230i and 382 hp M240i xDrive. 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i Coupes will follow. The 230i starts at $36,350 plus $995 destination while the...
Carstopgear.com

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe keeps RWD… and normal grilles

Still want that 4 Series? BMW’s smallest coupe is back with 369bhp and an eggplant suit. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Punchy looking little fighter, isn’t it? And yet, BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe might well...
CarsTop Speed

2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe

The 2 Series line can be traced back to the old BMW 1 Series from about a decade ago. You see, over time, the 3 Series had grown dimensionally and BMW wanted a machine that was in line with its DNA. So, they turned their attention to the rear-wheel-drive 1 Series hatchback at the time, added some performance bits and a trunk to it. and then there was the BMW 1M.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe render based on the 2-door coupe

The current BMW 2 Series lineup is one of the weirder lineups in BMW’s portfolio. In fact, it might be the weirdest model lineup in BMW’s history, as it’s the first in which the two-door version and four-door version are not only based on two different architectures but drive different axles. The two-door 2 Series Coupe is rear-wheel drive and based on BMW’s CLAR platform, while the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe is built on BMW’s front-wheel drive FAAR architecture.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 BMW 2 Series: BMW’s Best Coupe Gets a Bold New Design, More Power

In M240i xDrive trim, the 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six pumps out 382 hp. That's 47 more horses than the previous-gen model. While most of its competitors choose to fill this space with front-biased fare, BMW is keeping the rear-drive luxury compact coupe alive with the second-generation 2022 BMW 2 Series. Featuring more power, a roomier interior, and apparently better handling than before, BMW says its new 2 aims to offer "maximum driving enjoyment."
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Preview: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Is Bigger, More Powerful

The redesign of the new BMW 2 Series coupe goes more than skin deep, incorporating improvements to ride, handling, and weight balance, as well as more interior room and up-to-date infotainment and connectivity features. Both the four- and six-cylinder models are turbocharged, but the sportiest version—the M240i xDrive Coupe—is laser-focused on performance.
CarsRoad & Track

The Rear-Drive 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Gets Up to 382 HP But No Manual Gearbox

The rear-drive 2 Series coupe is one of the few fun cars left in BMW's lineup. When the front-wheel-drive-based 2 Series Gran Coupe debuted back in 2019, we here at Road & Track were scared the company wouldn't replace the current 2 Series coupe with another compact RWD fun machine. We're happy to report that's not the case. Meet the 2022 2 Series Coupe.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2021 BMW 2 Series Coupe gets 369bhp M240i range-topper

Dynamically focused two-door gets rear-biased four-wheel drive in M-fettled performance trim. The new, second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupé has been unwrapped ahead of a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and a market launch in early 2022. Retaining rear-wheel drive as standard and a cab-rear silhouette, the new two-door...
Carsmotor1.com

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe fights Abarth 124 in unexpected drag race

Affordable performance comes in all shapes and sizes. Compact crossovers, coupes, and entry-level luxury saloons can all offer a bit of fun behind the wheel, even if they're not fast cars. A new video from the Track Day YouTube channel decided to pit two dissimilar affordable performance machines against each other – the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth – to see which is the better drag racer.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Look: 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is Ready for Track or Street

You’ll have plenty of options if the new 2022 BMW 2 Series catches your eye, with four different variants on tap, including the track-ready M240i xDrive Coupe. The 2-Series grows bigger and more powerful with the debut of the second-generation models. But BMW also appears intent on avoiding controversy with the 2022 coupe line, sticking with the traditional version of its double-kidney grille, rather than the massive new grille design introduced on the latest 4-Series model.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Just Took Home a Top Safety Award

The 2021 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s latest car to win the coveted Top Safety Pick award. This stylish sedan is the perfect choice for someone who doesn’t need a ton of space, but wants to drive a safe luxury car. Let’s look at why the IIHS awarded the 2021 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe one of its highest safety award.
CarsBMW BLOG

WORLD PREMIERE: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe — Last of the Classic Recipe

The end is nigh for gas-powered, two-door sports cars. To be fair, the internal combustion engine’s days are numbered regardless of vehicle type but, due to relatively low sales figures, two-door sports cars are going to be among the first to go. Which makes this new 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe a dying breed and almost certainly the last of its kind from the Bavarian brand. Considering that two-door sports cars are sort of what made BMW what it is today, it’s a of a sad realization. However, we can take solace in the fact that the new 2 Series could be among the best BMW has ever made.
Buying Carsowegopennysaver.com

Test Drive – 2021 BMW 330e Hybrid

This week, we’re behind the wheel of the 2021 BMW 330e, the “e” in 330 relating to BMW’s electrified enhancements. BMW is quick to note that this popular compact model utilizes both plug-in charging capabilities and an electric motor in unison with its powerful combustion engine to attain efficient driving and all of the expected performance a consumer expects when they purchase a BMW. It offers a 22-mile all-electric range to utilize on short trips.
Buying CarsBMW BLOG

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe pricing to kick off at $36,350 MSRP in the US

The newly unveiled BMW 2 Series Coupe might look enticing but we’re still pretty far off from seeing it on public roads. Production will kick off later this year and the first models should pop up on a street near you in November. At launch, only two models will be available in the US but they should cover most use-cases anyway. There will be a BMW 230i and a BMW M240i xDrive model on sale and prices will kick off at $36,350 MSRP.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Debuts As All-New Ford Mustang Rival

The world of sporty coupes is rapidly shrinking, and fans of the segment have fewer and fewer options to choose from these days. The Ford Mustang is of course a stalwart in the segment and will continue to offer V8 power for the foreseeable future, even if its chief rival – the Chevrolet Camaro – seems destined to be discontinued. Then there are the more luxurious offerings like the new 2022 BMW 2 Series coupe, which was just revealed with more subdued styling than the controversial 4 Series.
Home & GardenBMW BLOG

2023 BMW 7 Series gets rendered with new split headlights

There is very little doubt that the next generation BMW 7 Series will be a significant step forward for the design team in Munich. The project kicked off under the former BMW Chief of Design Jozef Kaban and continued under the guidance of Domagoj Dukec, the current design boss. From the early days of sketching, the idea behind the new 7 Series was the following: to create a unique design language for the flagship model in contrast to the “safe design” of the current generation.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Spotlight: Kia’s 2022 Sorento Hybrid PHEV Gets It Right

I'm the wrong guy to give a vehicle seating 6 to. I have no brood of kiddos, no bowling team nor rock band to haul around. I also love style, speed and swank in my test cars, something those vehicles are not typically known for. So I was pleasantly surprised...
CarsBMW BLOG

LEAKED: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe in Thundernight metallic

With just a few days before its world debut, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe leaked on the interwebs. The “news” comes as no surprise considering that most, if not all, new BMW cars have been leaked in the last few years. And when it comes to the new G42 2 Series, the first leak actually occurred in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy