Colorado Uber driver caught driving passenger at 102 miles per hour, according to report
No one likes a slow Uber ride, but an Uber ride at 37 miles per hour over the speed limit is a bit excessive. According to a report from KDVR, Lakewood Police gave a citation to an Uber driver that was traveling 102 miles per hour on 6th Avenue in a 65 mph zone on Wednesday morning. A paying Uber customer was reportedly in the vehicle at the time the driver was pulled over.www.outtherecolorado.com
