Octopus Energy Introduces New Superpower Savings Program in Texas

Newswise — They are better hidden than screws, of which you can at least still see the heads. But they are just as ubiquitous: Insulation webs are stuck inside aluminum and metal profiles for windows and facade glazing – as thermal separators between the outside and inside, because otherwise cold or heat would flow unchecked through the metal frames. An inconspicuous component, then, that is becoming even more important with global warming and the need to reduce CO2 emissions.