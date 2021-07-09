Octopus Energy Introduces New Superpower Savings Program in Texas
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renewable energy retailer Octopus Energy today announced the launch of its first-ever Superpower Savings program to financially reward its Texas customers who conserve energy during times of extreme heat. The goal of the program is to decrease overall stress on the grid during peak demand events. Users can opt-in to the program through this link: https://octopus.typeform.com/to/mfSdrARN.www.businesswire.com
