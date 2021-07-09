Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Octopus Energy Introduces New Superpower Savings Program in Texas

Business Wire
 9 days ago

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renewable energy retailer Octopus Energy today announced the launch of its first-ever Superpower Savings program to financially reward its Texas customers who conserve energy during times of extreme heat. The goal of the program is to decrease overall stress on the grid during peak demand events. Users can opt-in to the program through this link: https://octopus.typeform.com/to/mfSdrARN.

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Savings#Conserving Energy#Superpower Savings#Octopus Energy#Texans#Octopus Energy U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Honolulu County, HIKHON2

New Solar Energy Buyback Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – RevoluSun wants homeowners to know that it may be possible through a new program to earn money from existing or new solar panels and batteries. A coal power plant that has produced up to one-fifth of Oahu’s energy needs is going offline in summer of 2022 so that creates a need for HECO to “buy back” clean energy to help with power demand.
Newswise

Filled Energy Saving Bar

Newswise — They are better hidden than screws, of which you can at least still see the heads. But they are just as ubiquitous: Insulation webs are stuck inside aluminum and metal profiles for windows and facade glazing – as thermal separators between the outside and inside, because otherwise cold or heat would flow unchecked through the metal frames. An inconspicuous component, then, that is becoming even more important with global warming and the need to reduce CO2 emissions.
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Renewable energy program coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester residents will see a change in their power choices. A new transfer to 100% renewable electricity for residents and small businesses is available, but both are able to opt-out of the new program if they choose. The switch is supposed to be made this September. Participants...
Bellevue, WAoutsidebusinessjournal.com

EDDIE BAUER INTRODUCES RENTAL PROGRAM

Bellevue, WA, July 14, 2021—To help eliminate some of the barriers to outdoor access, Eddie Bauer is launching its first rental program with the goal of bringing technical apparel and gear at approachable costs to those looking to find themselves outside. Eddie Bauer’s rental gear and apparel will be available beginning July 14, 2021 at rentals.eddiebauer.com.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Save $350 on a Galaxy S20 with Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program

If you’re looking to be a little bit more eco-friendly and want to save money on buying a smartphone, you can now save $350 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 through Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program. The Certified Re-newed program is a rebranding of the company’s previous certified pre-owned smartphones program. These new savings apply to the entire baseline Samsung Galaxy S20 series, as you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20+ or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra for $450 less than their respective stock retail prices.
Madison, WIhngnews.com

MGE offers energy saving tips

The summer heat can lead to an excess demand on our energy supply. When we use less energy, there's less need to generate electricity. By managing our energy use, we can help control energy costs and reduce carbon emissions as we work together to achieve net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.
Energy Industrymariettaga.gov

Learn ways to save energy

This reliable information resource answers questions regarding your home’s energy use. These easy to use online tools provide and extensive energy library and tools for energy and bill analysis. Click here to access the energy advisor.
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

CofC going green with new energy conservation program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is implementing a new energy conservation program through a partnership with Siemens Industry. According to CofC, “Siemens will identify and implement energy conservation methods campus-wide that will reduce energy consumption, energy costs, and greenhouse gas emissions, while also improving the living and learning experience at the College.”
Texas StatePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Tesla Energy Strikes Huge New Solar Roof and Powerwall Deal in Texas

Tesla has made huge strides in creating electric vehicles that consumers are excited about. The Tesla Model 3 is a favorite among new electric vehicle owners. The American automaker’s models have recently experienced a price reduction and are also eligible for tax incentives that add up to thousands of dollars in savings. The brand’s ambitions don’t stop at creating great vehicles. It also wants to help spread clean energy to homes.
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia Power solar programs drive state growth

Jul. 15—ATLANTA — Georgia Power's solar programs continue to drive strong solar growth across the state. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has ranked the state of Georgia No. 7 in the U.S. for 2020 solar photovoltaic installations, marking the state's place in the top 10 for the fourth consecutive year. Georgia Power solar installations represent 93% of the solar additions reported for Georgia in 2020.
Energy Industrythedallasnews.net

How to save money on your energy bills this winter.

The winter months can be a real pain for your wallet. The cold temperatures make it harder to keep your home at an ideal temperature, which in turn causes you to rely more on your heating system. In addition, the colder weather forces people to use their cars more often and invest in additional clothing items that they may not have needed during warmer seasons. All of these added expenses can add up over time, but there are some simple things you can do this winter to help save money!

Comments / 0

Community Policy