Review: Edifier G2000 – a versatile set of gaming speakers

Look great during your Zoom meeting with the Dell UltraSharp Webcam. It offers a 4K high dynamic range and a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. That way, it can capture superior image quality and crystal-clear video. Even better, the Digital Overlap HDR gives you true-to-life color in difficult lighting environments. Plus, the 3D/2D video noise reduction reduces grainy images and motion blur, even in low light. What’s more, this computer accessory keeps you in the center of the picture no matter where you move. Moreover, this webcam is designed for nearly borderless displays. So it magnetically attaches to the mount and perches on your monitor without blocking your view. You can even customize how much of yourself you want to show. And a privacy shutter snaps over the lens. Finally, the ExpressSign-in feature detects your presence when you’re near and automatically signs you in with Windows Hello.