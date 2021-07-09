July movies at South Bossier Drive In Theater

We are celebrating art of racing by presenting some of your favorite movies with fast cars at the South Bossier Drive-In Movie Theater! On Friday, July 16th, we take you on a journey down Route 66 with race car Lightning McQueen, to a forgotten town called Radiator Springs, where he meets a heap of hilarious characters who help him discover there is more to life than fame in Disney’s Cars. The following night, Saturday, July 17th, see the fast-paced world of NASCAR, where a rivalry brews and eventually fizzles out between rookie hotshot Cole Trickle and veteran racer Rowdy Burns in Days of Thunder. Showtime is at 8:00 p.m. nightly and gates open at 7:00 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one bag of popcorn upon entry.