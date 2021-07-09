Prime Picks: UFC 264 ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. All hands are on deck for the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s latest Las Vegas card—not at the UFC Apex but instead inside the jam-packed T-Mobile Arena. Even though no belt is on the line, UFC 264 on Saturday has a serious “big-fight feel” due to an amped-up trilogy match between top-tier lightweights. Major money will come in on that headliner and some of the other significant matches on the card, and there are definite avenues for victory. Join us on this edition of Prime Picks, as we crack into that main event, the co-main attraction, a possible heavyweight slugfest and a promising two-bout parlay to maximize our take-home.