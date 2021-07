Fighting crime. That's the job of the Yakima Police Department. Yakima City Council members heard from the department on Tuesday during a discussion about ways to fight growing crime in the city. The department asked the city and city officials agreed to hire two crime analysts and invest in technology to battle the local crime wave. Capt. Jay Seely says the department hasn't had an analyst on staff for the last 5 months because the person left for a job with the federal government. Seely says the analysts provide valuable information to officers on the streets. Seely says because the city is short on the number of officers needed the department must maximize the work of all officers. He says the analysts can reveal information to find the best areas to send officers at certain times and dates. Analysts can view crime statistics and give direction to where officers should be sent to be the most effective.