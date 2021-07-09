Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is predicting that promotional superstar Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Oliveira will be a special guest in attendance at this Saturday’s blockbuster pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s huge match, “Do Bronx” was asked who he believes will win the main event of UFC 264. Although most fans and media seem to think it’s a close fight that could go either way, the Brazilian champion is confident that he knows who is going to get his hand raised on Saturday night.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Brazilian#Tmz Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Security guard's ice-cold reaction to Conor McGregor kick caught on camera

A security guard involved in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy has gone viral after his reaction to a kick thrown by the Irishman was caught on camera. McGregor made his way to the cage first in Saturday night's fight, meaning he had to wait in the cage while Poirier made his walk, and did a few warm-up exercises to stay in the mood.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were scheduled to face each other at UFC 230 in a light heavyweight matchup. However, the match was cancelled and combat sports fans have had to go without the dream fight since then. However, on social media via Twitter, Nate Diaz recently chirped Poirier by luring him into a potential match by posting a picture of the two staring one another down with the caption: “185 lbs pull-up”. A huge Nate Diaz fight rumor was revealed by a top UFC name.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message: “Good always beats evil”

Jake Paul sent Dustin Poirier the “Sleepy McGregor” necklace along with a hand-written message, writing to Poirier “good always beats evil.”. Paul offered up Poirier the $100,000 necklace after he defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) at UFC 264 last Saturday night. “The Diamond” replied to Paul on social media affirmatively that he wanted the necklace, and it appears as though “The Problem Child” is now making good on his word and sending Poirier the chain. Taking to his social media on Thursday, Paul shared an image of the necklace along with a hand-written note to Poirier and his wife Jolie following their big victory over McGregor last weekend.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor “needs Jake Paul more than I need him” after UFC 264 loss

Jake Paul believes Conor McGregor needs him more than ever after his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. Paul, who is just 3-0 as a pro boxer, is set to box Tyron Woodley at August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. It’s an intriguing bout but ever since Paul became a pro boxer he has taken shots at McGregor and said the fight would happen. However, after the Irishman suffered a TKO loss due to a broken leg, Paul says the fight isn’t as big as it could be and McGregor now needs him for the big payday.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Admits UFC 264 Win Was “Not A Good Feeling”

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier has admitted that the way he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 264 didn’t feel good. Poirier’s admission came after he defeated McGregor for the second time this year. Their trilogy fight, which took place inside a sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, ended unceremoniously at the culmination of the opening round after the Irishman suffered a gruesome broken leg.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos targets “little boy” Conor McGregor following UFC 264: “I would smash that guy”

UFC lightweight contender Rafael dos Anjos targeted “little boy” Conor McGregor following UFC 264, saying that “I would smash that guy.”. Dos Anjos was the backup fighter at UFC 264, being brought in by the promotion in case of a withdrawal by either McGregor or his rival Dustin Poirier. RDA weighed in successfully on Friday for the backup spot, but he was not needed on Saturday as both Poirier and McGregor successfully made it to the fight unscathed. Ironically, the fight ended when McGregor broke his leg in the first round, leading to Poirier winning via first-round TKO.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen explains why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary

Former UFC middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen explained why a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is unnecessary. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) to win the trilogy between the two bitter rivals by a score of 2-1. In the wake of the trilogy fight, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could run the fight back for a fourth time because of the bizarre fashion in which it ended. However, if you ask Sonnen, the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier is unnecessary based on what we have seen from them so far.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor drops two spots in official lightweight rankings following UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has dropped two spots in the promotion’s official lightweight rankings following his TKO loss at UFC 264. McGregor broke his leg and lost via first-round doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. It was the Irishman’s second straight loss following a prior TKO defeat to Poirier in January at UFC 257 and his third loss in his last four fights overall. Now that the event is over and the new media rankings are in, McGregor has been docked for his poor form as of late, as he slipped two spots in the rankings all the way down to No. 7.
UFCBloody Elbow

Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier, for middleweight fight

By beating Conor McGregor (again) at UFC 264 this past weekend Dustin Poirier earned a lightweight title shot versus Charles Oliveira. That’s expected to take place later this year. In addition to a fight with ‘Do Bronx’ being on the horizon, Poirier has said that he feels a fourth fight...

Comments / 0

Community Policy