Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264
UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is predicting that promotional superstar Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Oliveira will be a special guest in attendance at this Saturday’s blockbuster pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s huge match, “Do Bronx” was asked who he believes will win the main event of UFC 264. Although most fans and media seem to think it’s a close fight that could go either way, the Brazilian champion is confident that he knows who is going to get his hand raised on Saturday night.www.bjpenn.com
