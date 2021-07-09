Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has dropped two spots in the promotion’s official lightweight rankings following his TKO loss at UFC 264. McGregor broke his leg and lost via first-round doctor stoppage to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. It was the Irishman’s second straight loss following a prior TKO defeat to Poirier in January at UFC 257 and his third loss in his last four fights overall. Now that the event is over and the new media rankings are in, McGregor has been docked for his poor form as of late, as he slipped two spots in the rankings all the way down to No. 7.