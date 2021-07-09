Cancel
Winchester, OH

DeLaney Harper awarded Seaman Lions Club Scholarship

 11 days ago
DeLaney Harper

Submitted News

DeLaney Harper of Winchester has been awarded the 2021 Seaman Lions Club scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a North Adams High School senior class member who is planning to enroll as a full-time student at an accredited school. Scholarship, leadership, school and community activities are considered.

DeLaney is active in school and community activities including athletics, National Honor Society, and Beta Club. Delaney is active in her local church youth activities and has volunteered at North Adams Elementary and youth basketball and volleyball camps.

Delaney plans to attend Ohio Christian University in the fall majoring in Physical Therapy. She is the daughter of Brent and Natalie Harper and the granddaughter of Rick and Sue Fulton of Seaman and David and Carla Harper of Winchester.

