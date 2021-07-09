Cancel
Agriculture

The birthday boy baling hay

People's Defender
People's Defender
Not long after June arrives, the thought of baling hay comes to my mind. The story goes that the day I was born the hay was being baled at our farm. It was done much differently than it is today. In those days the hay baler was called a stationary baler as the hay had to be loaded up and brought to the baler and not the baler move to the hay. As a matter of fact, now most all of the hay is wrapped into round bales so more of the labor can be done from the tractor seat and more hay moved.

When hay was being baled on our farm, all the neighbors were helping because they all shared the baler and helped each other. On the night before the hay was to be baled, I came into this world around midnight. So in the morning all the men and some of the neighbor ladies came in our home to meet the new arrival- me. From that day forward I was told each year at hay season that I was born to bale hay. It is interesting that if you are told something often enough and convincingly enough, you begin to believe it, and folks this I began to believe.

If I only smelled the fragrance of freshly mown hay I was ready to put hay in the barn. By the time I was old enough to remember, the balers had been invented to compact, tie bales of hay, and drop them on to the fields, which left them for crews to load on wagons and haul to the hay lofts for storing. I guess that since we only baled our own hay and this was maybe less than two thousand bales, Dad never bought this fascinating piece of equipment. Dad would hire another farmer to come to our place and bale it for us. We hooked up our own mowing machine that cut a six-foot swath of hay across the field as it went.

The thing about the hay baler was that it was preceded by the hay rake, which would roll the hay into what is called a windrow for the baler to pick the hay up and take it into the baler. I always thought it funny that the rake showed up first, kind of like a bridesmaid in front of the bride. Seeing the rake arrive signaled the fun was about to begin. For me it did begin, as I would spend time just observing the operation of the hay baler. (I had tried to study the hay rake but was not near as interesting or complex.) The baler really is the combination of many steps involved in the process of taking the hay from the field to the barn. All the time the baler is running, the plunger that is pushing the loose hay into the bale chamber and a flywheel with at least three hundred pounds of weight spinning on it causes that flywheel to compact more and more. All the time all the motion and the movement of the weight causes the baler to rock back and forth and discharge a sound of ka chunk, ka chunk, ka chunk. In a rhythmic manor, it can almost hypnotize a person watching.

As I grew up, I had entered into vocational agriculture in school. I was going to be a farmer forever and I went to the Ford dealer and bought my own hay rake and hay baler at the age of 15. Up until this June I had celebrated my birthday by helping put in other folks’ hay or hauling it away from the man baling ours. This June however, I would be sitting upon the tractor as the baler would rock me back and forth and I would be overseeing the harvest of hay, being in charge on my birthday. I enjoyed taking what recently been standing and enjoying the sunshine to become a rectangle of compacted hay tied together with twine and loaded on wagons that would be stacked sometimes to nearly one hundred bales on a load which then would have to be tied down with a hemp rope to insure it remaining on the wagon during the trip.

Once the wagon got to the barn, the men in a crew would spread out from the wagon to the furthest point from the wagon in the hay loft, receive bales, and begin stacking then until the loft became full. At that point, a farmer could look at the hayloft and feel good that they had supplied their livestock with enough hay hopefully. The process of putting the hay away was always a hot and dusty job as you begin with more than likely an empty hay loft, holding only the chaff from the previous year. As you are placing the bales into place, the loft slowly fills but with a lot of dust and a lot of sweat.

The thing was if you were in the field loading hay you also were dealing with hay dust and lots of sweat. Neither way was comfortable on a hot June afternoon, but for some reason I rather enjoyed it for the most part. I think for me the fragrance of freshly mown hay seemed to be to my liking. I guess I never got rid of the idea that the hay season was created to honor my birthday, and yes I know that is not true but I liked to enjoy being involved in the harvest.

I can still see all of the windrows raked to be in proper contour and then become row after row of newly baled hay, watching a loaded wagon lumber toward the barn and then seeing a large hay loft filled to the brim preparing it for when cold winter arrives. All this time I am inhaling a scent that invades your nostrils and lingers for days. Today, I no longer farm but when I pass a field of freshly mowed hay, I cannot be stopped from a long inhale of summer, sure as I scan the field for a baler.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. If interested in reading more of his writing he has two books for sale. You may contact him at houser734@yahoo.com. Or just write to him at P.O. Box 213 Bethel, Ohio 45106. You can purchase them also at Amazon.

