Seattle, WA

Seattle’s first annual Waterfront Block Party announced

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
SEATTLE — The first annual “Waterfront Block Party” at Pier 62 in Seattle has been announced for Saturday, July 10.

Friends of Waterfront Seattle will be hosting the event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a celebration of bringing the community back together after the pandemic.

Entertainment includes free music by The Seattle Steel Pan Project.

Along with a beer garden, food trucks will be provided by Who’s Eating Gilbert’s Grape and Cheesesteak Madness.

There will be prizes and giveaways, including family-friendly activities like caricatures, coloring and face painting.

Free parking will be available in the Pike Place Market Garage with vouchers available at the Friends at Pier 62′s welcome booth.

Friends’ Executive Director Thatcher Bailey, said, “We are eager to invite and welcome the waterfront neighborhood for an early evening of free music, food and drink, and fun activities over Elliott Bay. As we come back together as a community, Pier 62 is such an iconic setting to connect to each other, to the water, to the city — and a beautiful place for healing.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

