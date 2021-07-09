Cancel
Buying Cars

Dear Ram: 'GT' doesn't belong on a pickup

By Byron Hurd
Autoblog
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen word of the forthcoming Ram G/T models hit our inboxes on Tuesday, my first reaction was one of confusion. The notion of a "Grand Touring" package for anything with a pickup bed struck me as entirely foreign and left me feeling conflicted. Have pickup trucks really come so far that a GT-inspired model makes sense, or am I just married to an antiquated notion that has been co-opted and subsequently bled to death by the endlessly churning automotive marketing machine?

