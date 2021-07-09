Cancel
Economy

Healthy Family Project, PFK, Name New Digital Marketing Director

By SPW Staff
southeastproduceweekly.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Shaw has been named the new digital marketing manager at Healthy Family Project, the umbrella service marketing organization that includes Produce For Kids, and will oversee content strategy, website SEO as well as digital partnerships and email marketing. With over 15 years of digital marketing experience Shaw brings a...

southeastproduceweekly.com

