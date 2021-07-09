Phoenix man shot and killed by police after allegedly pointing water gun at officers

(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man died after a police shooting in Phoenix on Thursday night, azfamily reported.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near I-17 and Northern Avenue around 9 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area several times throughout the day after getting calls about an injured person. Every call was allegedly a false call.

When officers arrived the last time, the man was allegedly making several statements that made officers believe he was having a mental health problem. The man allegedly said he had a gun and pointed the gun at the officers.

Phoenix police said all four officers opened fire, shooting the 64-year-old man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was reportedly holding a water gun.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.