Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix man shot and killed by police after allegedly pointing water gun at officers

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMhnI_0asIRk9g00
(Scott Olson / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A man died after a police shooting in Phoenix on Thursday night, azfamily reported.

Officers responded to a neighborhood near I-17 and Northern Avenue around 9 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area several times throughout the day after getting calls about an injured person. Every call was allegedly a false call.

When officers arrived the last time, the man was allegedly making several statements that made officers believe he was having a mental health problem. The man allegedly said he had a gun and pointed the gun at the officers.

Phoenix police said all four officers opened fire, shooting the 64-year-old man. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was reportedly holding a water gun.

Information on the man's identity was not immediately available.

Comments / 10

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Water Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Shooting in Phoenix leaves one man dead

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man dead, ABC 15 reported. Authorities said officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 2 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Yuma, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Two boys dead after drowning in Yuma

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (YUMA, Ariz.) Two children drowned Tuesday evening at a home in Yuma, according to a report from 12 News. Officers with the Yuma Police Department responded to a drowning call in the 1300 block of E. 26th Place. On arrival, they found a 1-year-old and 2-year-old boy, both unresponsive.
Glendale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

None injured after police shooting in Glendale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (GLENDALE, Ariz.) The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said no suspects or officers were hurt in the shooting, which happened near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m.
Youngtown, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man arrested after allegedly firing at MCSO deputy in Youngtown

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (YOUNGTOWN, Ariz.) A man suspected of shooting at a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested, according to a report from azfamily. James Crespo III, 46, allegedly was involved in a shooting with a deputy on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 113th and Tennessee avenues in Youngtown.

Comments / 10

Community Policy