Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Ohio State basketball lands Cedric Russell as a transfer from Louisiana

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team has added another player to its backcourt in former Louisiana guard Cedric Russell. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard chose the Buckeyes over Marquette, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s after spending four seasons at Louisiana. He averaged 11.4 points while starting 88 of 124 games. As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points while shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three-point range and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
43K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Louisiana Guard#Buckeyes#Texas Tech#Ragin#Cajuns#The Ncaa Tournament#The Nba Draft#Penn State#Osu#Super Team#Nike#Lids Fields#Justin Fields
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
Related
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates from Game 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians look to bounce back after Friday’s late-inning loss to Oakland when the two teams square off Saturday. Quantrill is making his first career start against the Athletics. Get live updates during the game below, including Cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy