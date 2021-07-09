Ohio State basketball lands Cedric Russell as a transfer from Louisiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team has added another player to its backcourt in former Louisiana guard Cedric Russell. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard chose the Buckeyes over Marquette, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Marquette and St. John’s after spending four seasons at Louisiana. He averaged 11.4 points while starting 88 of 124 games. As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points while shooting 41.9 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three-point range and 76.7 percent from the free-throw line.