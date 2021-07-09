Groton man sentenced for death of Cornell Professor

GROTON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Groton man has been sentenced to prison following the hit and run of a Cornell Professor back in May 2020. The Tompkins County Court has convicted 45-year-old Jeffrey Skinner for vehicular manslaughter, a four to twelve year sentence in state prison. This stems from when Skinner hit 64-year-old Professor Jerrie Gavalchin of Groton with his car while she was walking her bicycle along the fog line of Lick Street. District Attorney Matt Van Houten says Skinner also left the scene without calling 911.