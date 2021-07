AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic resistors in D.C. are continuing to make progress on behalf of Texans and people across the country — keeping the pressure on and the fight for voting rights in the national spotlight. Today, a delegation of Texas Democratic lawmakers had a constructive meeting with Senator Joe Manchin to push the fight for federal voting rights protections forward. The lawmakers have also continued to strengthen the voting rights coalition by meeting virtually and in person Wednesday and Thursday with other key partners, including Senator Sherrod Brown, the Texas Democratic Congressional Caucus, and labor leaders including the AFL-CIO and the Texas Retired Teachers Association.