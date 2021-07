Son Volt have released another new song from their forthcoming album, Electro Melodier. “Livin’ in the USA” is one of 14 tracks written and produced by Jay Farrar. In an interview with The Bluegrass Situation, Farrar said, “The song didn’t start out as an intentional homage thing, but in retrospect I see it as a nod to Springsteen’s ‘Born in the USA’ or Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’. Those songs established a thematic tradition. I’m just updating and asking similar questions. How can so much wrong happen in this country that’s held up as an example of what’s righteous? Is America the healthiest or happiest country? Democratic Darwinism is the brutal American reality…”