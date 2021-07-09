Cancel
Environment

ESG means more than climate change

By Bill Dudley, Grace Brasington
American Banker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the many legacies of the COVID-19 pandemic is an acceleration of expectations, among policymakers and regulators, that banks will have policies in place to account for risks associated with environmental, social and governance issues. A key regulatory priority coming out of the crisis will be horizontal business exams to determine whether banks have not only remediated prior supervisory findings, but whether they have understood and internalized these findings so that they can ensure effective and sustainable compliance over time.

www.americanbanker.com

#Esg#Climate Change#Esg#Covid#Scrutiny
