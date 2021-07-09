Cancel
Economy

Bloom New Mexico projects large staff increase as sales of recreational cannabis grow near

By Matt Narvaiz
Albuquerque Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bloom New Mexico CEO Byron Butcher says he expects to increase staff by double — if not more — as companies prepare for the sale of recreational cannabis in New Mexico.

Albuquerque, NM
