Cats have been beloved pets for many households for thousands of years, giving us so much joy. These wonderful animals also deserve the same amount of happiness they give their owners. Cats do receive a lot of bad press, however, primarily because of the general, meme-inspired devilish nature of these fur balls. While most cats do shower their owners with claw-scratches, it doesn’t change the fact that they’re an excellent snuggling partner. If you’ve recently become a cat parent or are planning to bring a feline home, there are many things you can do to keep your cat happy and satisfied from the very first day! With that in mind, we’ve put together 7 tips on keeping your cat happy in this article.