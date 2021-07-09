Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding could lead to a new hit, more Oklahoma music news
TISHOMINGO — The small Johnston County town of Tishomingo has been at the heart of the story of the summer in celebrity and entertainment news. At least, it has been since pop icon Gwen Stefani confirmed this week on social media that she married diehard Oklahoman, country music superstar and fellow "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton in an intimate yet lavish ceremony July 3 on his spread near Tishomingo.www.oklahoman.com
