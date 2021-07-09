Cancel
Grady County, OK

Grady County Commissioners move weekly meetings to fairgrounds

By Jessica Lane
Express-Star
Express-Star
 8 days ago

The Grady County Commissioners are moving their weekly Monday meetings to the Grady County Fairgrounds for the foreseeable future.

Starting Monday, July 19, the commissioners will meet in the fairgrounds’ Community Room at 9 a.m. every Monday. The meeting on Monday, July 12, has been canceled.

The Grady County Courthouse reopened to the public after nearly two weeks of closure on Friday. The courthouse was closed on June 28 due to flooding in the basement, where the Grady County Commissioners regular meeting room is located.

