Telluride, CO

Telluride Local Media is hiring a full-time Reporter

The Daily Planet
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelluride Local Media is accepting resumes for a full-time reporter with strong writing skills. For this fast-paced position, one must possess the urge to tackle a wide range of community features and news topics quickly and accurately. Strong knowledge of AP style is necessary, as is previous experience covering government affairs, human-interest topics, music, arts, nonprofits and sports. We want a “jack of all trades,” so to speak. The employee should live in Telluride, or the surrounding region, and be able to be in Telluride regularly for reporting. The candidate should also have a personal computer to work from. Benefits include a ski pass, paid time off and health insurance supplemented by the company.

www.telluridenews.com

