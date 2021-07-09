Cancel
FDA Chief Seeks Federal Probe Into Approval of Alzheimer’s Drug

By July 9, 2021 9:57 am
630 WMAL
 9 days ago

A top official at the U.S. drug regulator on Friday called for a federal probe into the interactions between the agency’s representatives and Biogen Inc that led to the approval of the company’s Alzheimer’s disease drug last month. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in...

