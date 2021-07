(CNN) — On Friday, the last US soldiers left Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, which was once home to tens of thousands of American troops. An additional 7,000 NATO troops are pulling out, as well as approximately 6,000 American contractors, some of whom have been critical to maintaining the helicopters and planes of the Afghan air force. With only 650 US troops remaining to guard the US embassy in Kabul, the United States is leaving the Afghan government to fend for itself against Taliban forces.