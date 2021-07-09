Cancel
Damon Dash Preps Docuseries ‘In Love For A Living’, Rails Against Previous Reality TV Portrayals

By Peter White
Deadline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash, co-founder with Jay Z of Roc-A-Fella Records, has been involved with a few reality television series including WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop and BET’s Ultimate Hustler. But the music business executive and entrepreneur has bristled with the way that he was portrayed in the past and has...

