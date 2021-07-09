Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Yates AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SENECA NORTHEASTERN SCHUYLER...SOUTHEASTERN YATES...SOUTHERN CAYUGA AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES At 147 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Covert, or 12 miles northwest of Ithaca, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ithaca, Newfield, Hector, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Enfield, Danby, Groton and Covert. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

