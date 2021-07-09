Cancel
The Indians win with a walk off against the Royals

By KTVO Sports
ktvo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) - Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians ended a nine-game losing streak - their longest under manager Terry Francona - with a 7-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. After Royals manager Mike Matheny elected...

