Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

DHS taps new head for intel office

By Rebecca Beitsch
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bacr1_0asIOUnt00
© Greg Nash

The Department of Homeland Security is tapping a new head for its intelligence operations, a shift in leadership for a wing of DHS that has come under increased scrutiny in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In a letter to staff, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced John Cohen will lead the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (OIA) in addition to his role as the coordinator for counterterrorism.

Cohen’s title is officially listed as senior official performing the duties of the under secretary, a designation that sidesteps the formal nomination process and leaves the top intelligence office for the department without a Senate-confirmed leader six months into the new administration.

While DHS has issued numerous bulletins under the Biden administration warning about risks tied to domestic terrorism, OIA has been criticized for failing to issue warnings ahead of the January riot. Under the Trump administration, the office also came under fire for its involvement in surveilling protesters in Portland, Ore., along with journalists covering them.

Cohen previously served at DHS under the Obama administration, working as the acting under secretary and principal deputy under secretary of OIA.

Melissa Smislova, the acting official that had been leading the office, will return to her prior role as a deputy under secretary for intelligence within OIA.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

270K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Taps#On Intelligence#Dhs#Oia#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump going down? Here’s how you know 45 is worried amid criminal probe

The Trump Organization has stripped CFO Allen Weisselberg from his leadership roles at more than 40 subsidiary companies as the criminal probe into the Organization heats up. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by NYU law professor Melissa Murray to discuss what this move may signal about the investigation. July 13, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer set to unveil new federal marijuana legalization bill

A comprehensive marijuana reform bill to federally legalize cannabis is rumored to be unveiled on Wednesday. The bill will reportedly empower small businesses over large alcohol and tobacco companies. The three senators behind the bill have all introduced marijuana legalization bills that never had hearings or votes. In an effort...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore

Senate Republican leaders have tried to put former President Trump in the rearview mirror, rarely mentioning his name and keeping focused instead on the Democratic agenda, but Trump’s iron grip on the party’s grassroots is making it tougher and tougher to keep ignoring him. Mainstream Republicans are getting increasingly caught...
Fulton County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Hannity reacts to latest report on Georgia's election results

Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed the importance of election security, citing a new report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which claimed there were some discrepancies in the Fulton County, Georgia election counting process, Thursday on "Hannity." Hannity revealed why he believes Democrats are "terrified" of election integrity measures that are...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump campaign adviser leaving GOP in protest

Former Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis is leaving the Republican Party in protest amid reports that the party’s chief attorney bashed the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. During Monday’s episode of "Just the Truth," her show on Real America’s Voice, Ellis said she was leaving...
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy